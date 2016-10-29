Culture

Indian Institute of Cartoonists: Unpublished R.K. Laxman - an exhibition of Doodles, Indian Cartoon Gallery, No. 1, Midford House, Midford Garden, off M.G. Road, near Big Kids Kemp Building, Trinity Circle, 10 a.m.

Magnitude Gallery: Exhibition of paintings on the theme 'Samutsava' 140/13, 27th Cross, 13th Main, 3rd Block, Jayanagar, 10 a.m.

October 30

Culture

Indian Institute of World Culture: Smt. Vatsala Devi R. Nayak and Dr. Perdur Rathnakar Nayak Memorial Endowment programme - Kavya Sangeetha by singer and composer Shankar Shanbhogue and group, Wadia Hall, Institute premises, B.P. Wadia Road, Basavangudi, 6 p.m.

Religion

Swamy Ayyappan Temple Trust: Shreemad Bhagavatha Sapthaha Yagnam, - Ashtadharvya Ganapathy homa, 6 a.m., procession, 4 p.m., Shreemad Bhagavatha Mahathmyam parayanam, Vasanthnagar, 7 p.m.

Brahmasutra Bhashya: Discourse by Manjunatha Bhatta Vinayaka, No. 68, New No. 6, APK Road, II Block, Thyagarajanagar, 9.30 a.m.