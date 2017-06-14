Emphasis on taking innovative farm technologies to the fields

more-in

The need of the hour is to transfer innovations in farm technology to the fields of farmers to make agriculture more remunerative, Vice-Chancellor of University of Agricultural Sciences, Raichur, P.A. Salimath has said.

Inaugurating the second PG Research Conference at the University of Agricultural Sciences here on Tuesday, Prof. Salimath emphasised the need to carry out research activities to address the issues affecting the farm sector.

Of the 28,000 students graduating from the farm universities, only 6,000 pursued higher studies and only 2,500 such students took up research which was a very small number, he said.

Prof. Salimath said that there was a need for teachers and also students to be serious with the regard to research they were pursuing.

Presiding over the function, Vice-Chancellor of UAS, Dharwad, D.P. Biradar said that the students of the university had taken interest in the study abroad programme under which they got opportunity to visit other countries to get expertise in the field of agriculture.

The university has earmarked ₹ 25 lakh annually for the purpose.

He said that the conference helped in avoiding repetition and duplication of research. Prof. Biradar also proposed to conduct post-graduation research conference in all six farm universities in the State for research students to minimise the duplication of research works.

PG programme

Prof. Biradar said that post-graduate programmes in the field of Bio Technology, Crop Physiology and Micro Biology would begin on the Vijaypura campus of the university.

A booklet on PG Research was released by Rajendra Sannakki and a compact disc on extended abstracts was released by Prof. Salimath.