Courier company DTDC plans to take up the electrification of a village in north Karnataka as part of its corporate social responsibility scheme.

Subhasish Chakraborty, chairman and managing director of DTDC Express Ltd., told presspersons here on Saturday that the company had provided a solar grid for providing electricity to 200 households in Kanneri village near B.R. Hills of Yallandur Taluk of Chamarajnagar district with the help of Art of Living Foundation.

He was here to inaugurate the regional office of the company.

“We will choose a village with the help of non-governmental organisations and electrify it,” he said.

Plan to adopt 25 orphans

Mr. Chakraborty said that the company also planned to adopt at least 25 orphans aged below 12 from north Karnataka region and would take care of their needs with the help of World Vision India. “A well maintained old age home is also being planned for Hubballi,” he said.

He said that the company was also recruiting youth from rural areas by providing them accommodation in bigger cities.

Mentioning that e-commerce sites had helped the company increase its revenue by 25 per cent.