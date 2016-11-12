Taking stock:Chief Minister Siddaramaiah interacting with a farmer in Dharwad district on Friday. The Chief Minister also visited drought-affected villages in Belagavi district.— Photo: Special Arrangement

The State government will soon submit a revised memorandum seeking a Central assistance of Rs. 4,656 crore to take up drought relief works.

Disclosing this to reporters after visiting a few drought-affected villages of Bailhongal and Saundatti taluks and reviewing implementation of relief works with senior officials here on Friday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the State had suffered a crop loss of Rs. 16,000 crore owing to deficient rainfall in 139 taluks, besides losses of Rs. 386 crore because of excessive rainfall in some taluks.

The revised memorandum seeking Rs. 4,656 crore was as per the guidelines of the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF). Last month, the State government had submitted a memorandum to the Centre seeking an assistance of Rs. 3,375 crore for taking up relief works. The revised memorandum had been prepared after a detailed study of the impact of drought and excessive rainfall, and it would be submitted to the Centre at the earliest, he said.

He said the State government had sanctioned Rs. 50 lakh to each of the drought-hit taluk towards relief work.