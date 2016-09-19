Undertrial released on bail kills mother, sister

A 40-year-old person facing charges of murder and released on bail only a couple of days ago allegedly killed his aged mother and sister in a thickly populated area in Kalaburagi city late last night.

The victims have been identified as Gangamma (65) and Bhimbai (45) and the killer has been identified as Anand (40). He was lodged in the Gulbarga Central Prison since 2013 as an undertrial prisoner facing charges of murdering a friend in a case registered in Brahmpur police station.

Anand, released on bail only three days ago, had demanded money from his mother and sister for consumption of alcohol on Sunday evening and was given Rs. 500 by his mother. After a bout of drinking, he returned home and demanded more money. When the mother and sister refused to do so, he allegedly hit them with a boulder and killed them on the spot.

After the killing, he was found sitting outside his house in Waddar Galli in Brahmpur locality without any remorse when the police arrived and arrested him. Anand had informed his relatives living in the neighbourhood about the incident and they had informed the police.