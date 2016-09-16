Because of scanty rainfall this year, drinking water problems are likely to arise and hence, the government should declare Siddapur taluk as drought-hit, said taluk panchayat president Sudhir Goudar at the Karnataka Development Programme meeting held on Wednesday. He said within a month or two some areas of the taluk may need tanker water supply.

And with rainfall deficit of 40 to 50 per cent so far, a lot of crops have gone waste. A report on this will soon be submitted to the government, said the Assistant Director of Agriculture, R.P. Hegde.