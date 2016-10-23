achievements recognised:Best lady probationer Asha receiving the Home Minister’s Trophy from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the passing-out parade of the 40th batch of probationary police sub-inspectors at the Karnataka Police Academy, in Mysuru on Saturday.— PHOTO: M.A. Sriram

Says people will support them if they work in tune with their expectations

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday called upon the police officers to deal sternly against organised crime by keeping a hawk’s eye to avert such crimes, besides communal violence. Speaking after receiving the salute and presenting prizes to the best candidates at the passing-out parade of the 40th batch of probationary police sub-inspectors at the Karnataka Police Academy here, Mr. Siddaramaiah asked the police officers to focus on averting crimes by taking precautionary measures.

Expressing concern over the rise in cases of organised crime, he said the police should be extra vigilant to prevent such forces from disturbing peace. “Without showing any leniency, you must act with an iron hand against forces that disturb peace and engage in organised crimes” he told the officers. Saying that his government was sympathetic to the situations under which the police personnel work, he said the government is committed in considering the demands of the force with an open-mind.

He also advised them not to get carried away and engage in acts that bring a bad name to the force and the government. Without referring to the recent threats of stir by the police personnel, he said the police should work without getting carried away from the statements of such reports. “Otherwise, others will take advantage of the situation,” he said.

Calling upon the force to be “people-friendly”, Mr. Siddaramaiah asked them to develop a good rapport with the public. “People will support you if you work in tune with their expectations,” he added. He asked the police officers to maintain fitness as they work under pressure and therefore must ensure a good health.

Minister for Home G. Parameshwara, Advisor to Home Minister Kempaiah, DGP Om Prakash, DGP (Training) Prem Shankar Meena, academy Director Vipul Kumar and others were present.

P. Rajendra, who led the parade, won the all-round best probationer Chief Minister’s trophy, and Chief Minister’s sword besides a cash prize of Rs. 10,000. He also won trophies for the best probationer in drill and tactics and outdoor (DG and IGP’s Cup). Mr. Rajendra hails from K. Yadhatore in H.D. Kote taluk in Mysuru district.