Most of the stalls in the Mysuru Dasara exhibition premises have been occupied. According to Chief Executive Officer of the Karnataka Exhibition Authority N.M. Shashikumar over 90 per cent of the stalls have been occupied.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Shashikumar said that this was probably for the first time that so many stalls in the exhibition premises were filled within three days of the commencement of the exhibition. As many as 164 of the 175 stalls have been occupied and a couple of more stalls are expected to be occupied in the next two days, he added.

“There are stalls which sell plastic goods, clothes, bangles, fashion accessories, toys and kitchen ware ... these stalls are the crowd- pullers at the exhibition,” he added. Over 7,000 people visited the exhibition on Sunday and 3,000 on Monday, he added.

The exhibition is also home to 45 different kinds of games designed for children and youngsters. Most of the food stalls have already started serving visitors. He said that as many as 74 stalls have been reserved for ZPs and government departments and of them 68 stalls have been occupied so far. The entry fee to the exhibition is Rs. 20 for adults and for children and people with disabilities the entry fee is Rs.10. The KEA had feared that the ongoing Cauvey row would affect the exhibition this year, he said. However, the dispute did not affect the exhibition as over 50 traders, including handloom weavers from Tamil Nadu, have set up stalls.

A replica of the Amaranth shrine has been built on the premises at a cost of Rs. 80 lakh. The entry fee to this replica is Rs. 50 per person.