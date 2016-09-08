Ambedkar Sene, a dalit outfit, laid siege to Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here on Thursday demanding removal of Dr. Kavita Patil, Director of RIMS. They alleged that the director was involved in many financial irregularities reported in the last two years.

“She has recently awarded a contract worth Rs. 2 crore to Prabhu Enterprises and Manjunath Enterprises without following any norms. It is tip of an iceberg of rampant irregularities, corruption and misappropriation of public money in RIMS. We demand the government to place her under suspension and initiate an enquiry into the allegations,” Vishwanath Patti, a leader of the organisation, said during the agitation.

The protesters also alleged that the director had failed to prevent exploitation of poor patients at the teaching hospital attached to RIMS. “RIMS Hospital staff mentally harass patients and financially exploit them. No patient gets any treatment without shedding money. There is no proper supply of medicines. The food being provided to patients at the hospital is of poor quality,” the agitators complained.

Police arrested around fifty activists when they attempted to storm into the institute building and latter released them.