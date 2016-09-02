The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday stayed further action in a criminal case against K.S. Rangappa, former Vice-Chancellor of the Karnataka State Open University.

Justice Anand Byrareddy passed the interim order on a petition filed by Prof. Rangappa, who is now the VC of University of Mysore. An FIR was registered by the Jayalakshmipuram police on a complaint filed by the financial officer of KSOU on August 19, 2016. The complaint was lodged based on the findings of audit reports of 2012–13 and 2013–14, which were related to alleged violation of norms in the purchase of computers, and making “additional” payments to a Maharashtra-based company in violation of the terms of the memorandum of understanding. It has been contended in the petition that none of the allegations levelled were cognisable offences requiring registration of FIR, and moreover there was no specific allegation against him in the complaint. Also, the petition claimed that the audit report had found no infirmity in purchase of computers and Prof. Rangappa had demitted office when “additional” payments were made.