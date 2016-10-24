plan of action:A section of the people at the Congress convention in Nanjangud on Sunday.— Photo: Special Arrangement

Siddaramaiah attacks BJP for trying to woo former Minister V. Srinivas Prasad

The Nanjangud Taluk Congress Workers’ Convention held in the temple town on Sunday, close on the heels of the resignation of the former Minister V. Srinivas Prasad from the Legislative Assembly, appeared to be aimed at strengthening the party in the reserved constituency ahead of an imminent bypoll.

Addressing party workers at the convention held at the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) yard grounds, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called upon Congress workers to take up the responsibility of safeguarding the “Congress” constituency of Nanjangud following the exit of Mr. Prasad.

Though Mr. Siddaramaiah made no announcement of the party candidate, he made it clear that the party would field a candidate and face the elections as any other electoral exercise without making it a “prestige issue”.

The convention provided Mr. Siddaramaiah and his Cabinet colleagues, including Dalit leaders G. Parameshwara and H.C. Mahadevappa, a platform to not only get even with Mr. Prasad, who had launched a broadside against the Congress, but also attack the BJP, which has been trying to woo the Dalit leader into its fold. Seeking to clarify Mr. Prasad’s oft-repeated allegation that he was dropped from the Cabinet without being informed, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he had clearly told a meeting of the Council of Ministers before the reshuffle that a few of them would be dropped.

“People like Mr. Prasad want the party only when they are given power,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister also sought to recall how BJP leaders, including B.S. Yeddyurappa, had targeted Mr. Prasad when he was the Revenue Minister over his alleged incompetence in handling the drought situation in the State.

Ironically, the same party is now trying to woo Mr. Prasad, he said.