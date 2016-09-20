The Indian Coast Guard here is searching for a fisherman, who is missing after a fishing boat, named Fathima, with six men on board, including him, sank near Old Port on Monday evening. Another boat, which was a pilot boat, rescued five other fishermen.

According to a release from Karnataka Coast Guard here, the missing fisherman has been identified as Hameed.

“The Fathima hit a rock near breakwater close to the Old Port while returning to the port and began to sink due to flooding at about 5.30 p.m. on September 19. The boat could not navigate safely away from the rock, which is on a non-marked shallow patch towards the approach to the Old Port,” the release said.

The Coast Guard has sent its ship Amartya apart from its hovercraft in search of the missing fisherman.