CM lays foundation stone for super-speciality hospital

MoU signed between govt. and BRS Health & Research Institute

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid the foundation stone for a super-speciality hospital at Srinivasapur in Kolar district on Saturday.

Health and Family Welfare and district in-charge Minister K.R. Rameshkumar and Power Minister D.K. Shivakumar were present on the occasion.

The hospital will come in association with B.R.S. Health and Research Institute Pvt. Ltd. at a cost of ₹ 450 crore.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the State government and the Institute was signed on the occasion.

Manoj Kumar Meena, Commissioner, Health Department, and Kushal Shetty of the Institute exchanged the documents.

