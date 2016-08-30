Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visiting the century-old Devaraja Market, a portion of which collapsed recently, in Mysuru on Tuesday. Minister Tanveer Sait, MLA Vasu and Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep were present. PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday inspected the Devaraja Market, a portion of which collapsed on Sunday.

Accompanied by Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Tanveer Sait, elected representatives and officials from the Mysore City Corporation, Mr. Siddaramaiah went around the site on the northern side of the 135-year-old market.

MLAs Vasu, M.K. Somashekar, Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep, Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa, and MCC Commissioner (in-charge) M. Mahesh were present. The Chief Minister’s younger son Yathindra was also present.

The Chief Minister told reporters that a final decision on whether to go ahead with the ongoing renovation work or completely demolish the structure for reconstruction will be taken after consulting experts in the field. A technical report is expected to be submitted soon. Experts from IIT-Madras had been consulted by the authorities seeking their opinion on the fate of the market.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also inspected century-old Lansdowne Building, which is also being renovated. The building is out of bounds to the people after a portion of it caved in a few years ago.