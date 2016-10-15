The Kalaburagi based software developer and innovator Rupam Das has done it again and won the first prize in the General Health Category of “Code Healthy Challenge” organised by Red Hat Linux’s Open Shift based Cloud platform by New York based website Devpost. He bagged the award for his cloud based online system “Hrydyalysis” to study the ECG signals of a patient and detect the heart condition of the patient.

Along with the award, Mr. Das has won a purse of $10,000. Mr. Das, who has developed several techniques to detect heart diseases including Myocardial Ischaemia, Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Coronary Artery, partial epilepsy, Venticular arrhythmia, T wave alternans and others, claimed that his recent invention was a major breakthrough in the heart-care system.

He said that the system can be adopted widely in rural areas where the health care facilities is still minimal. The Hrydyalysis is now being developed as a full fledged end to end system to convert it into a commercial low cost cardio solution.

As per the new online cloud based system Hrydyalsyis, the patients' ECG signal as input can be taken and analysed for detecting if the heart condition was normal or not. In case of any abnormality, the system detects the type of diseases and notifies what kind of heart disease the patient was suffering and the severity of the condition. Any low cost ECG machine can be connected to Hrydyalsis and patient’s heart condition monitored accurately, he added.