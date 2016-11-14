The Udupi District Athletic Association along with Brahmavar Sports Club and Shakti Sports Club will organise a district-level children’s sports meet at the Madhava Pai Grounds at Perdoor village on November 14.

Speaking to presspersons here on Friday, Dinesh Puthran, president of the association, said that nearly 1,000 students from 30 schools were expected to participate in the event. The event would be held in under-9, under-11 and under-13 categories. H.S. Ballal, pro-chancellor of Manipal University would inaugurate the sports meet. Jayaram Suvarna, businessman, and K. Shantharam, former president of Sooda mandal panchayat, would be the chief guests. The prize distribution ceremony would be held the same afternoon at 3 p.m, he said.

