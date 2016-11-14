The Sunni Sanghatanegala Okkoota organised a dharna in front of the Clock Tower here on Friday against, what it termed, the Union government’s move to interfere in the Shariat law.

Maulana N.K.M. Shaafi Saadi said it was essential to protect the Shariat law. If the constitutional rights given to the Muslims were curtailed, the community would protest against it. The Union government can curb black money, if it wanted to score political points in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, but it should not interfere in personal laws of the Muslim community. If any attempt was made to infringe upon the fundamental rights, the community would approach the courts, he said.