Karnataka vehicles are not being allowed beyond Attibele check post. Photo: K.C. Deepika

Security has been tightened in and around the city with 16,000 police personnel along with para military forces monitoring law and order in the wake of Supreme Court hearing on Tuesday.

Security has been deployed at sensitive areas and bus stand and railway station to prevent violent protest. Security has also been heightened at the Attibele check post, with a platoon of pata military force being deplored.

Vehicles movement from the city and Tamil Nadu in Attibele has been suspended. Hundreds of passengers were forced to walk from the border area. Personnel stationed at the border say vehicles are being allowed through Bellur to join Hosur.

Police also held flag marches in the sensitive areas.

In Bengaluru, shops and commercial establishments have been functioning normally and no untoward incidents has been reported so far, a senior police officer said.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara said "substantial" number of police force has been deployed across the city in lieu of the Supreme Court hearing today. At the border, two BSF companies and six KSRP companies have been deployed, he added.

"I visited around five police stations in West Bengaluru yesterday," said Mr. Parameshwara.

Mysuru: Vedike activists protested against the order of Cauvery Supervisory Committee on Tuesday morning. They urged the State government not to release Cauvery water.