In the wake of the Mandya bandh call given by Mandya Zilla Raitha Hitharakshana Samiti on Tuesday, the district administration has declared a holiday for all schools and educational institutions across the district.

S. Ziyaulla, Deputy Commissioner of Mandya, has also banned entry of tourists to the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir and the historical Brindavan Gardens in its downstream from Tuesday to Friday, September 9, sources at the district administration told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the home department has deployed around 2,400 police personnel to maintain the law and order.

