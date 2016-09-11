Cases booked against 250 people in Mandya, say senior police officials

The district police have arrested 11 persons, all aged between 20 years and 40 years, recently for damaging public property.

The arrested were trying to take advantage of the crisis involving Cauvery water sharing between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, which has escalated following the Supreme Court’s direction to the state government to discharge water to the neighbouring state, by attempting to disturb the law and order, senior police officials said.

None of the arrested are farmers and indulged in violence in the guise of supporting the agitation by farmers. They had also threatened shop keepers/hawkers at different places in the town. However, the arrested have secured bail from a local court, the police officials added.

“We have also booked cases against at least 250 persons for damaging KSRTC buses, private vehicles, vandalising government offices and disturbing government officials,” an officer told The Hindu here on Sunday.