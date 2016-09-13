Home Minister G. Parameshwara says the hunt is on to arrest those who have incited violence. File photo: K. Bhagya Prakash

The city police have arrested over 300 persons in connection with Monday’s violence following Supreme Court’s order to the state to release water to Tamil Nadu. The hunt is on to arrest those who have incited violence, said Home Minister G. Parameshwara.

Appealing the people and organisations against taking law to their hands, he cautioned miscreants of stringent action. “The government will not spare anybody who indulges in violence and destruction of public property,” he said.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, before participating in the emergency Cabinet meeting convened by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to discuss the future course of action, he said: “A few miscreants are creating trouble by misusing names of Kannada organisations. So far, we have arrested over 300 persons in connection with Monday’s violence. The police will initiate stringent action against those who have damaged public property.”

Dr. Parameshwara, who has been monitoring the situation since Tuesday morning with the senior police officers, said that some anti-social elements also joined in the protest.

Clarifying that the Monday’s violence was in response to assault on Kannadigas in Tamil Nadu, he said: “The situation is completely under control. Of the 20 companies of Central Reserve Police Force and Central Industrial Security Force sought, 10 companies have already reached Bengaluru and have been deployed in all sensitive areas.”

Refuting allegations that government failed in maintaining law and order, the Home Minister maintained that the state government had done its best. “We have enough police force. Initially our tolerance was misused, but the government handled the situation effectively,” he clarified.