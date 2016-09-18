Two people died and a woman suffered injuries after the car they were travelling in hit a road divider near Hirisave in Channarayapatna taluk early morning on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Rajeev (21) and Rahul (25), both residents of Channarayapatna. Rahul’s wife suffered injuries in the accident. They were on the way to Bengaluru from Channarayapatna.

Hirisave Police reached the spot and shifted the injured person to a nearby hospital. The police have registered the complaint.