Battling odds: Teams searching on Tuesday for the bodies of the two stunt actors who drowned in the T.G. Halli reservoir.

Search operations to continue for another actor Anil

Divers on Wednesday found the body of Uday, one of two actors who had jumped from a helicopter into the Thippagondahalli reservoir on Monday afternoon as part of a stunt for Kannada film Maasti-Gudi.

Uday's body was found floating at the same spot where he had jumped. Initially, divers mistook the body to be another diver but eventually he was identified.

The body was discovered at a time when a team of senior officials had boarded a boat and were inspecting the spot. DIG, Fire Services, H.S. Revanna, said that the post-mortem of the body would be carried out at the site immediately. "Search operations will continue for Anil," he added.

According to officials, the injuries discovered on Uday's hands suggested that he had hit the bed of the reservoir face down.