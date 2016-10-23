BJP Slum Morcha will organise ‘Namma Nade Slum Kade,’ an agitation seeking overall development of slums across the State, morcha state unit vice-president Babu Wali said in Bidar on Sunday.

Speaking at the Gujrati Kalyan Mantap, Mr. Wali said the programme will aim at complete implementation of Swacch Bharat Campaign, land grants and low cost houses to slum dwellers, a detailed survey to map facilities available in slums across the State, and bank accounts for all slum dwellers under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana. Programmes will be organised to create awareness about Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, the Mudra Bank soft loan scheme and education of children of slum dwellers.

Naveen Kumar, district president of the slum morcha, tabled a resolution with the charter of demands, which was approved. Leaders including general secretaries Jayakumar Kange and Baburao Karbari, Raitha Morcha district president Suresh Mashetty and others were present.