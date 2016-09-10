The State executive committee meeting of the BJP Slum Morcha will be held here on September 11.

B.S. Yeddyurappa, president of the State BJP unit and the former Chief Minister, will inaugurate the meeting.

Kautilya Raghu, General Secretary of the State Slum Morcha and BJP leader, told presspersons here on Friday that there are over 134 slums, including 30 undeclared slums, in Mysuru.

He said that over 16,000 families were living in these slums at present.

Lack of basic facilities

Over 80,000 people, including many from the SC and ST communities, were residing in these slums. Mr. Raghu said that they were being deprived of basic facilities even though the Union government had introduced a number of schemes for their benefit.

Spreading awareness

The meeting would be a forum to discuss vital issues related to slum dwellers and help put in place measures to improve their standard of living and enlighten them about various schemes introduced for their benefit.

Fighting child labour

Mr. Raghu claimed that the Morcha had conducted a survey which revealed that child labour was still prevalent in slums and most of the girl children were illiterate. The meeting would see the discussion of steps to be taken to eradicate these problems.