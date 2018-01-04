Karnataka

BJP responsible for violence in Dakshina Kannada: CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said the BJP was responsible for the violence in Dakshina Kannada. “They are disturbing peace. There is no need of any Minister’s resignation”, he told presspersons in response to BJP leaders’ demand for resignation of Ministers in view of violence in Dakshina Kannada.

He told presspersons at the helipad here on Thursday “We care for everyone. We value everybody’s life equally. The BJP leaders are making politically motivated allegations with an eye on elections.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the police were investigating the incidents. “We will arrest all those involved and ensure the culprits are punished.”

