BJP not free of dynastic politics either: Siddaramaiah

The BJP is also not free of dynasty politics, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on his arrival in Mysuru to resume campaigning in Chamundeshwari constituency a day after filing nomination papers for Badami in North Karnataka, Mr. Siddaramaiah referred to the decision of the BJP to field former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa’s son B.Y. Raghavendra in the elections to the Lok Sabha as well as Legislative Assembly.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also cited the example of the BJP fielding former Minister Govind Karjol’s son Gopal Karjol from Nagthan Assembly constituency in Bijapur in the ensuing elections.

The CM was reacting to BJP national president Amit Shah’s charges against the Congress of perpetuating dynasty politics. Questioning the moral authority of the BJP, which he said was also not free from dynasty politics, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the people of the State do not take the statements of BJP leaders like Amit Shah or Mr. Yeddyurappa seriously.

He ruled out the possibility of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati’s campaign having any effect on the Congress’ prospects. The BSP has tied up with JD(S) and Ms. Mayawati addressed a rally in Mysuru on the day. Mr Siddaramaiah claimed that the Dalits of Karnataka are in favour of the Congress and Ms. Mayawati’s campaign will not affect them.

Former Minister Ambareesh had retired from electoral politics on account of his health, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, and added that he was not disappointed with the Congress. Mr. Ambareesh’s decision to withdraw from the electoral field will not have any bearing on the Congress, he reiterated.

Mr. Siddaramaiah questioned the suspension of two professors of University of Mysore and claimed that the duo had merely participated in a programme to ‘Save the Constitution’, which was also attended by his son Yathindra. The two professors had not campaigned for the Congress, he said.

The CM, who resumed his tour of Chamundeshwari, said he will be winding up the campaign in the constituency on Wednesday and would return to the constituency only in the last two days. He was scheduled to visit a total of 13 villages in Chamundeshwari on Wednesday. He claimed to have received a tremendous response from the people of Badami, the second constituency from where he will be contesting. He said he would campaign in Badami also for a day.