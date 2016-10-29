In a sudden political development, BJP district unit president Chandrashekhar Maganur encountered trouble from the party’s second line leaders, who met B.S. Yeddyurappa, State-unit president, recently and demanded that Mr. Maganur be sacked from his post in order to strengthen the party.

In a release, Bhimanna Meti, one of the leaders, alleged that party’s image had been damaged after Mr. Maganur was elected president as had been involved in illegal sand extraction and had neglected the development of the party.

Mr. Meti stated in the release that Mr. Maganur had joined hands with the Congress to weaken the BJP. Therefore, the party leadership should take appropriate action and protect the interest of the party.