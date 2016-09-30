Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the district have publicly registered their displeasure against the recent appointments for key positions in the party and have demanded a detailed discussion over the issue at a meeting of the State executive committee of the party in Belagavi on October 3 and 4.

Girish Patel, former chairman of Karnataka State Sports Authority, said at a press conference here on Thursday that there was widespread discontent among the BJP activists over the appointments.

Mr. Patel said that they were unhappy that State president of the party B.S. Yeddyurappa made the appointments without consulting the party core committee.

He added that there was an impression among senior activists of the party that, those who were with Mr. Yeddyurappa in Karnataka Janata Paksha were given key responsibilities in various morchas and committees of BJP. The national leaders of BJP were apprised on these developments but no action was been taken so far to douse the discontent among the workers of the party, he said.

Mr. Patel said that the morale of the BJP activists had enhanced after Mr. Yeddyurappa was appointed as president of the State unit.

It is true that many senior activists of the party are were feeling neglected now. The issue of displeasure among party activists over appointment to key posts should be discussed at the meeting of the State executive committee and the list should be revised, he said.

The Sangolli Rayanna Brigade formed by Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council K.S. Eshwarappa does not have any relationship with BJP. If there are confusions among the party activists over the issue, the meeting of State executive committee should strive to clear them, he said.