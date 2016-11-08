Former Minister and JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti has said that both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress were doing politics over the issue of ‘Tipu Jayanti’.

Addressing presspersons here along with HDMC councillor Rajanna Koravi, Mr. Horatti displayed photographs of former Chief Ministers Jagadish Shettar and B.S. Yeddyurappa wearing turban akin to the one worn by the Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

“The politicians should know what they spoke earlier. These are the photographs of Mr. Yeddyurappa and Mr. Shettar wearing the Tipu Sultan turban and participating in functions related to Tipu Sultan and Muslims. Then it was ok for them. Now, for political reasons, they are opposing Tipu Jayanti”, he said.

“The BJP’s opposition to the Tipu Jayanti meant for the sake of consolidating Hindu votes has led only to incited communal emotions and in turn Congress is bent on holding celebrations even in places where it has become an emotional issue for a particular community and to please another section. It would have been another government function if the issue was not hyped much”, he said.

Fight for Mahadayi

Mr. Horatti said that there were several other serious issues troubling the State including drought and Mahadayi. The BJP leaders should have taken up these issues instead of playing with emotions of the people.

On the sudden silence over the Mahadayi row after much talk about meeting of Chief Ministers, Mr. Horatti said that instead of meeting the Maharashtra Chief Minister, the BJP leaders from the State should have met the Prime Minister and prevailed upon him to intervene in the issue. “The Tribunal has suggested dialogue and the ball is in the Centre’s court now.”