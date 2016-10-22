For the first time the BJP would be holding its state executive committee meeting in Kalaburagi on January 21 and 22, according to former Minister and BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje.

Speaking at the executive committee meeting of the Mahanagara District Executive Committee meeting here on Friday, she said that besides the president of the State unit B.S. Yeddyurappa, national leaders and Karnataka in-charge secretary would be participating in the meeting.

She called upon the party workers to gear up for the Assembly elections and create awareness among the people about the pro-people and welfare measures launched by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. “From this day onwards we should work to achieve the target of winning at least 150 Assembly seats in Karnataka and bring back BJP to power to put the State back on the rails of development”.

Ms. Karandlaje said that the people should be made aware of the role of the Central government in providing foodgrains for supply in the Public Distribution System at subsidised rates. “The State government was hiding the fact that the foodgrains for the PDS is provided at subsidised rates by the Union government.”

She alleged that the State government was not utilising Rs. 3,600 crore released by the Central government under different schemes for development activities. Similarly the amount released by the Union government for providing compensation and taking up relief works in the drought- and rain-hit areas in the State has not been fully utilised. She said that all the welfare measures launched by the previous BJP government including the popular Bhagyalakshmi Insurance Scheme launched for the girl child has been junked by the present government.

Earlier, in a brief chat with presspersons, Ms. Karandlaje said that Karnataka has become an unsafe place for the common man to live and has become a safe haven for contract killers. Demanding a CBI investigation into the murder of RSS worker Rudresh in Bengaluru, she said that the way Rudresh was murdered clearly shows that it was the handiwork of contract professional killers and the government was yet to make even a single arrest so far.

Ëvery month at least one BJP or RSS worker is murdered in Karnataka and the government has not taken any measure to end this killing saga, and the law and order situation was in a shambles, she added.