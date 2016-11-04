Around 100 bikes were burnt down when a showroom caught fire in Bidar in the early hours of Friday. No one was injured.

However, it was some time before someone noticed fumes coming out of the showroom on Mannalli road near Gumpa and called the police control room. They in turn called the fire and emergency services office. By the time firefighters turned up at the spot, the fire had spread across the basement godown. After nearly two hours of fighting, the fire was doused.

SP Prakash Nikam inspected the site. He said investigations would try to pinpoint the cause of fire.

Deputy Commissioner Anurag Tewari said he has asked city municipal council officers to check if the owners had violated building byelaws as they were found to be using the basement for storage instead of using it for parking.