Bidar has the potential to become a great tourist destination. It needs a push by all stake holders, said actor Punit Rajkumar, during his visit to the city to promote his film Dodmane Huduga on Thursday.

The district has beautiful heritage places, scenic forests and water bodies. The Kannada film industry should utilize these places for film shooting , he said, adding that he would be glad to act in a film shot in Bidar.

Mr. Punit visited Gurupadappa Nagamarapalli Cooperative Hospital, where he spoke to media persons. He later visited the house of Shankareppa, a farmer who was washed away during the September floods. The actor also visited flood hit villages - Sangavi , Yernalli and Janawada.

Sa Ra Govindu , producer, who accompanied the actor, said he would plan shooting of his next films in the district.

There was huge public turnout and police had tough time escorting the actor.