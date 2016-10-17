The admirers of flowers, particularly the rose, praised as the king of flowers, have something to cheer about. ‘The Belgaum Rose Society’ was formally inaugurated here on Sunday evening.

The society was formally inaugurated by M.R. Kulkarni, Chairman, Karnataka Law Society, Belagavi.

The society (name to be changed as The Belagavi Rose Society at the time of registration) has been formed to encourage, create and develop a feeling of love for roses and disseminate systematic knowledge about the flower.

President of the Society, Suresh Patil, said the organisation would take up awareness and training programmes to cultivate healthy roses. Training would be arranged for rose growers about various aspects of rose cultivation, such has the know-how of budding, pruning, fertigation, plant protection and disease control as per local climatic conditions. That apart, it would establish nurseries, gardens and trial ground for rose plants and carry out scientific research in hybridising and development of new varieties of rose plants.

It has plans to organise national and international level rose exhibitions, take up exchange programmes with other sister societies, set up library of books on roses for the benefit of its members, organise seminars, discussions, conferences, demonstrations, refresher courses, among others.

Dr. Patil clarified that all income and assets of the society would be utilised solely for the promotion of the aims and objectives of the society. In case of the affairs of the society were wound up, the surplus assets, if any \would be transferred to any other society or association having similar aims and objectives as provided in Sections 13 and 14 of the Societies Registration Act, 1860 and in no case the surplus shall be distributed to the trustees or members of the society.