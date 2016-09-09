The bandh call given by pro-Kannada organisations to protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu evoked good response in Hubballi-Dharwad with the central business districts remaining completely shut.

Normal life was affected as buses run by State Road Transport Corporation as well as private-carrier Bendre Transport Service remained suspended.

As most of the organisations had extended support to the bandh call, including the auto rickshaw drivers associations, roads were empty in the central business district. However, in the extension areas few shopkeepers ran their business as usual.

The confusion regarding holiday resulted in poor attendance in schools and colleges that were open, while several institutions did not function.

The protestors took out marches, led by various organisations including that of lawyers and even by political parties like JD(S) and BJP. The landmark Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi witnessed demonstrations.

At several junctions, old tyres were burnt. Because of the road blocks within the cities, private vehicles were asked to take the bypass road between Hubballi and Dharwad.

As it is the fifth day of Ganesh festival, the organisations have given a call for observing the bandh till 1 p.m. and after that normality is likely to return.