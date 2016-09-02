The bandh called by Left-affiliated central trade unions was peaceful till noon in Udupi district on Friday, as per District Police Control Room. But normal life was hit by the bandh.

The city buses and inter-district service buses managed by the private sector were off the road. The Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses too did not operate after 7 a.m. This affected the people more than anything else.

Some passengers, who did not know about the bandh were stranded at the KSRTC and inter-district service bus stand. A group of youth played cricket at the city and service bus stands in Udupi. Autorickshaws and taxis operated as usual.

Attendance at the government offices too was affected, as only those with two-wheelers and car made to workplace.