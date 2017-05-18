Awareness programme on prevention of child marriage from June 1 to 7

more-in

In the wake of an increase in incidents of child marriage reported in the district in recent times, the district administration, in association with the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and District Legal Services Authority, will organise an awareness campaign from June 1 to 7.

Addressing a meeting at his office here on Wednesday to discuss the preparation for the campaign, M. Lokesh, Deputy Commissioner, said a documentary on the evils of child marriage and the need to educate children will be screened and a jatha would be taken out at select villages as part of the campaign. He said that from April 2016 to March 2017, a total of 64 incidents related to child marriage have been reported in the district. Of these, 57 marriages were prevented owing to timely intervention by officials of the Police and Women and Child Welfare Departments. The district-level Child Welfare Committee is conducting hearings related to 47 cases, he said.

Mr. Lokesh said cases would be booked under the existing laws against owners of marriage halls where child marriage is conducted, priests who solemnise such marriages and the parents of the children.

Attempts of physical assault against officials preventing such marriages have also been reported. The district administration will not tolerate such acts and stern action will be initiated against the erring persons in such cases, he added.

K. Rakesh Kumar, CEO, ZP, said the officials of Public Instruction and Women and Child Welfare Departments should prepare a comprehensive database of minor girls in the district. In case of the absence of a minor girl in school for a long period of time, officials of both the departments should hold discussions with the family members of the girl and bring her back to the school. The measures taken to ensure continuity in the education of girl child will also prove effective in preventing child marriage, he said.

Somashekhar Badami, member secretary, District Legal Services Authority, was present.