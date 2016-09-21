Army teams will soon visit engineering institutes across Karnataka and other southern states to shortlist candidates for the University Entry Scheme for permanent commission in the Indian Army.

An official statement said the course begins in July 2018. Potential candidates will be screened from October 15 till the end of March 2017.

The selection process is being held after a gap of one year, the statement said quoting Major General V.P.S. Bhakuni, Commandant of Selection Centre South in Bengaluru. There was an overwhelming response to an online announcement inviting male engineering students in the third year of their course.

The Commandant cited the UPSC annual report and said the number of youth aspiring for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Combined Defence Service (CDS) has been increasing every year. In 2013-14, 7.76 lakh candidates applied for 1,228 posts in civil services; 11.08 lakh applied for 1,700 posts in NDA and CDS.

"There are only a low 17 per cent of officer cadets at Officers' Training Academy, Chennai, from the Southern states and the figure does not do justice to either the demography or the talent pool available in the region," Major General Bhakuni said.

The recruiters are reaching out to the youth in the South and will deliver motivational lectures on the career opportunities available in all the three services of Army.