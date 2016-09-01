A view of Ankasamudra tank in Hagari Bommanahalli taluk that has been approved as a bird conservation reserve by State Wildlife Board. Photo: Special arrangement

It is a dream come true for bird watchers and naturalists. The State Wildlife Board, headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has decided to declare Ankasamudra tank in Hagari Bommanahalli taluk as a bird conservation reserve.

The Ankasamudra tank was gaining popularity as a natural birds sanctuary. Over 140 species of birds, both local and migratory, including Rosy Starlings, painted storks, open billed storks, Northern Shovelors, Northern Pintails, Sand pipers, cormorants, parakeets, egrets, ibis and herons among others, chose it as not only a roosting place but also as a breeding spot.

This is the first bird conservation reserve declared in the entire Hyderabad-Karnataka region.

“We are happy that the State Wildlife Board has approved the long pending proposal of declaring the Ankasamudra tank as a conservation reserve after a relentless movement undertaken by bird watchers. The state government should now initiate steps to issue a notification and also ensure that proper arrangements are in place to develop the area,” said Samad Kottur, a wildlife enthusiast and president of North Karnataka Birders’ Network.

Around two decades ago, Ankasamudra tank was dry and was being encroached upon. To prevent this, the Forest Department planted Acacia Nilotica (Kari jali). Over the years, the place, with thorny trees, became a safe spot for local and rare and migratory birds to roost. A couple of years ago, the tank filled up owing to heavy rain.

As a result, the tank and the thorny trees emerged as a nesting place. Mr. Kottur and others voluntarily initiated steps to protect the birds and area with the financial assistance extended by Society for Wildlife and Nature (SwAN), a non-governmental organisation, and corporates.

“The department should now take up consolidation of bunds to prevent encroachments, build watch towers at suitable places for viewing/photographing, planting trees conducive to the area, ensure the tank would not dry up, construction of walking path to regulate visitors among other things,” he said.