The advocates are up in arms against the Sub Registrar of Belagavi for his alleged harassment and unreasonable demands. They met the Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram on Friday and demanded a through inquiry into the functioning of the Sub Registrar and appropriate action.

Belagavi Bar Association president Vinay B. Manglekar, who led a delegation to the D.C. Office, accused the Sub Registrar of highhanded behaviour and irregularities. The officer in the question was also ill-treating the advocates appearing along with their clients and creating hurdles for registration of property and other documents, he said.

The Sub-Registrar was demanding unrelated documents for registration, which the advocates inferred as the officer’s intention to harass the advocates and pressure them to meet his unreasonable demands.

Some of the advocates said the Sub Registrar was also abusing property buyers and sellers for appearing along with advocates. This was only to discourage the advocates to protect the interest of their clients being exploited through the agents and brokers, who enjoy better access to the Sub Registrar’s office.