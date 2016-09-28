Adroit 2016, a two-week-long technical fest, began at the National Institute of Engineering here on Tuesday. Students from various engineering colleges from across the State arel taking part in the fest.

The fest is being organised by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers student branch of NIE.

The inaugural ceremony saw a motivational speech by Ravi Subramanian, director, Embedded Systems and Internet of Things, GroboMac. He also spoke on the origins of the various branches of engineering and explained how modern technologies such as the Internet of Things have come about.