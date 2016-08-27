Campus Front of India activists on Saturday carried out protests before the Srinivas College of Pharmacy demanding students be allowed to wear headscarf and enter classes.

CFI activist Ashraf alleged students were being harassed for wearing mask in the classroom. They were being forced to remove headscarf while entering classrooms. Students were being threatened of being sent out of college if they do not abide by rules.

A student from the first year B.Pharm said while seniors were being allowed to wear headscarf, they were being barred from wearing it. The administration, meanwhile, has shown declaration form that students have signed which states the dress code, which disallows headscarf, jeans and T-shirt in classroom, examination hall, office and library.

Another First year B.Pharm student said they have so far not been sent out of the class for wearing headscarf. “But we are taunted when we are found with the headscarf in the classroom. This is a type of harassment,” she said.

Principal R. Shabaraya said before admission, the first year B.Pharm students were given declaration. The students and their parents have gone through that and have submitted the form.

Mr. Shabaraya said students from 2nd to 4th year had not been told this at the time of admission and hence they have been allowed to have headscarf. Students are free to wear headscarf in the campus.

He said since last one month students have been following the dress code. Some first year students entered classrooms with headgear two days ago. They were not sent out classes. Mr. Shabaraya said none of students had made representation questioning the rule.

There are 800 students in the pharmacy course, of which around 30 per cent are Muslims.

Following an hour long discussion with the CFI activists, the management representatives sought 15 days to discuss this issue in board meeting and take a decision on making change in declaration form.