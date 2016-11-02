Minister of Home G. Parameshwara has warned stern action against miscreants who try to disturb peace and amity during Tipu Jayanti celebrations.

This warning comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party state unit announced state-wide protest on November 8 to oppose Tipu Jayanti programme.

The differences of opinion and protests are common in a democratic set up. But, the State government will go ahead with its plan to observe birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan on November 10. The law will take its own course against any individual or organisation involved in attempts to disturb peace during the celebration, he said at a press conference here on Wednesday.

When quizzed on the plan by State unit of BJP to meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to request ban on Social Democratic Party of India and Popular Front of India for their alleged links to those arrested on charges of murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activist Rudresh, he said that, the State Government will contemplate on imposing ban on any organisation only if their involvement in unlawful activities is proved.

On the recommendations of Raghavendra Auradkar panel for pay revision of police personnel, he said that, the State Government has sought the opinion of senior officers of Home and Finance departments on the issue. The panel has prepared the report after assessing the work load on the police personnel, the risk factors involved in the work and the salary offered for police personnel in other states. The decision on pay revision will be taken soon, he added.