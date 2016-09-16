The 1976 batch of the Department of English, University of Mysore, will get together on September 17 and 18.

The group hopes to reconnect after almost four decades and pay homage to their teachers, especially C.D. Narasimhaiah, doyen of English studies in India. Over two dozen former students have confirmed participation, according to a release.

On September 17, the participants will gather at 3 p.m. in the senior MA Lecture hall.

On the second day, they will gather at Dhvanyaloka, the literary criterion centre for literature and indigenous arts, founded by Prof. Narasimhaiah, at 11 a.m.

Release of translated work

C.P. Ravichandra, head of the department and a member of the batch, will release a translation of Adi Shankaracharya’s ‘Bhaja Govindam’ by K.S. Ram of the same batch.