A sea of devotees throng Gavimutt Jatra in Koppal

Tens of thousands of devotees participated in the annual car festival of Gavimutt in Koppal on Wednesday.

Gavimutt Jatra is one of the very popular jatras in the State, organised under the stewardship of Sri Abhinava Gavisiddeshwar Swamiji, in which devotees from not only from different parts of the State but also from neighbouring States take part. Among the special invitees, who witnessed the event, included anti-corruption crusader and social activist Anna Hazare. “I have seen many jatras across the country but I am seeing a sea of people in Gavimutt Jatra. It only indicates the great cultural heritage of our country,” he observed, after the car festival ended.

The jatra is spread over 15 days with one religious or other and social and cultural activities lined up. The large congregation is also be given a message on various themes every year and this year, it was of leading a stress-free life.

Another major event is the mass feeding for those taking part in the jatra festivities on all the days. Devotees from various parts of the district and also surrounding districts donate foodgrains, heaps of jowar rotis.

They also cook a variety of delicacies to be served on the occasion.