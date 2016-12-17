Woman drugged and raped in Tumakuru

more-in

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly drugged and raped by two men who then abandoned her on the roadside near Gulur in Tumakuru district.

The alleged incident took place in the evening of December 12 (Monday), when the woman, who hails from Chikkanayakanahalli taluk, was waiting in a bus stand and decided to hail an autorickshaw. According to the police, there were two men inside the vehicle. They gave her a soft drink laced with alcohol, raped her and then abandoned her under a tree near Gulur.

On Thursday, passers-by found the woman and took her to the district government hospital. Once she was treated, she told the doctors about the rape.

The Tumakuru Rural police have registered a case against the two met.