Will welcome Krishna’s entry into BJP: Eshwarappa

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council K.S. Eshwarappa has said he would welcome the entry of the former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna to the BJP.

If Mr. Krishna agrees to join the BJP, it will improve the party’s performance in the old-Mysore region in the Assembly elections, he told presspersons on Saturday.

Mr. Eshwarappa said that he had spoken to Mr. Krishna over telephone after he quit the Congress. On State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa’s statement on Mr. Krishna joining the party, he said: “I am not aware of this development.”

Replying to a query he said the meeting convened by party national president Amit Shah to resolve confusions in the State unit was fruitful. Mr. Shah has formed a committee comprising Mr. Yeddyurappa, party in charge Muralidhara Rao, State organising general secretary Arun Kumar, and joint general secretary B.L. Santhosh to address minor grievances among leaders over appointments made to keyposts. The district level leaders will present their problems before the committee and get them resolved soon, he said.

When quizzed on his involvement in the activities of Sangolli Rayanna Brigade, he said: “Mr. Shah has directed me to conduct programmes to commemorate Sangolli Rayanna under the aegis of Backward Classes Morcha of BJP. I will abide by his direction. ”

Earlier in the day, addressing the working committee meeting of party district unit Mr. Eshwarappa said the Congress government had failed to respond to the problems of people in drought-affected areas.