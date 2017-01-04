Karnataka

VTU postpones all semester examinations

Visvesvarsya Technological University has postponed examinations of all semesters scheduled to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday following the death of Minister for Cooperation H.S. Mahadeva Prasad earlier during the day.

University vice-chancellor Karisiddappa said that three engineering colleges were located in Chamarajanagar district, the home district of the deceased Minister.

As the Chamarajanagar district administration has announced holiday for all educational institutions in the district on account of the last rites of Mahadev Prasad on Wednesday, the university postponed the examinations scheduled for the day.

Fresh dates for the postponed examinations would be announced by Wednesday afternoon, he said.

