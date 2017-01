more-in

A man and his wife died under suspicious circumstances at Muttuganna village in Belur taluk on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Eere Gowda (70), and his wife Yashoda (60). The duo had gone to an agriculture field on the day. Passers-by noticed them suffocating and rushed to help. They died on the way to the hospital.

The reason for the death is not known. The villagers suspect that it could be a case of death by snake bite.