Three-day flower and fruits show begins

Splendid sight: Kagodu Thimmappa, Revenue Minister and district in-charge, looking at ‘Nandi’ made out of pulses and cereals at a flower show in Shivamogga on Saturday.

The diverse varieties of flowers and fruits being cultivated by farmers in the Malnad region have been displayed at the three-day flower and fruits show that commenced at Mahatma Gandhi Park here on Saturday.

The Department of Horticulture has organised the event. Gerbera, gladiolus, gypsophila, oriental lily, carnations and dutch roses cultivated by farmers in their polyhouses are on display at the show. Visitors were seen taking selfies before the replicas of a seated Nandi and one of the Parliament House made with flowers.

Other attractions

Also on display at the show are floral replicas of the mythical gandaberunda bird and shivalingam and replicas of Ganesha, a peacock and an elephant made with vegetables and fruits. Bonsais and minor forest produce of Malnad region including haralekai, jaikai, amtekai, chinnikai have been kept on display.

With the objective to promote agriculture, a lecture and demonstration from farmers involved in bee keeping was conducted. In addition to this, sessions on mushroom cultivation and terrace gardening have been organised as part of the three-day event. The Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Departments have also put up stalls at the event to provide information to visitors on various schemes implemented by them.

Minister for Revenue Kagodu Thimmappa, who inaugurated the event, called upon the farmers to take up floriculture and agriculture to enhance their income. Shivamogga MLA K.B. Prasanna Kumar was present.